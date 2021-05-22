PM Imran Khan will not sell out Kashmir: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. File photo

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not sell out Kashmir as he is a true supporter of Kashmiris people and the dispute is an important pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy.

"The Kashmir dispute should be resolved in line with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," Qureshi said to Kashmiri leaders while discussing the gross human rights violations in the valley.

"Peace cannot be restored in the south Asian region without resolving the Kashmir dispute."

Permanent Representative to UN Munir Akram was also in attendance on the occasion.

Qureshi said Pakistan had serious reservations over human rights violations in Indian Kashmir. He reiterated his country's resolve to continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the unarmed Kashmiris.

The FM said India intends to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, as he had earlier disclosed while speaking at the Islamabad-based think-tank Institute of Regional Studies that the Indian government issued over 1.8 million bogus domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris to tilt the population balance in favour of New Delhi.

Expressing the government's unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause, Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not a mercenary to sell off Kashmir.

"We are not business people and we will never accept any bargain for Kashmir," he said.

'Kashmir, Palestine issues similar'

Qureshi likened the situation in Kashmir to that of the currently simmering crisis of Palestine. "There is a similarity between the situations of Palestine and Kashmir," he said while addressing a ceremony of overseas Pakistanis.

"Like Palestine, the people of Kashmir are demanding the right to self-determination."

He told the gathering of overseas Pakistanis that he highlighted the resemblance between the circumstances in Kashmir and Palestine during his meeting with the UN secretary-general.

The Palestinians want to live peacefully, he said, adding that similarly, Pakistanis also want to lead a peaceful coexistence with their neighbours.

"But, we have issues which can be talked over and settled," he pointed out. "So, let's sit down together and seek solutions to the problems. With our issues amicably tackled, we can live together like good neighbours."