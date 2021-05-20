All clear: PSL 2021 set to resume in Abu Dhabi

Logos of PSL franchises on display at a stadium.

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced that it has received all the approvals from the UAE authorities to host the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021).

The PCB, in a statement, said that it will now hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalise all details, which will be shared in due course.

“We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

He thanked the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put the PCB in a position to complete the event.

“The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course,” Wasim Khan added.

Wasim Khan praised the PCB officials for their untiring efforts and hard work to ensure the PCB honours its commitment to its fans to hold the remaining matches of the tournament in June.

“The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world.”