Thu May 20, 2021
Cara Delevigne gives Rachel’s infamous dress a high-fashion twist at ‘Friends’ reunion

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 20, 2021
Cara Delevigne gives Rachel’s infamous dress a high-fashion twist at ‘Friends’ reunion

Fashionista Cara Delevigne briefly made a stunning appearance at the highly-anticipated reunion of the Friends cast. 

The supermodel had recreated an iconic look from the show—Rachel Green’s infamous wardrobe malfunction of the bridesmaid dress—turning it into an extremely high-fashion attire that dropped jaws.

The 28-year-old set ablaze the runway on set of the HBO Max special and rocked the puffy pink bridesmaid dress.

On Wednesday, the iconic sitcom dropped a trailer of the reunion episode, unleashing a wave of euphoria amongst fans.

