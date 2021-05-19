Babar Azam trails Miandad, Zaheer Abbas when it comes to peak ICC ratings

(L-R) Combo shows Javed Miandad, Babar Azam and Zaheer Abbas.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam may be the best batsman in ODIs but he still has a long way to go before he leaves behind Pakistani batting icons Zaheer Abbas and Javed Miandad.

After toppling Kohli last month from the number 1 ODI batsman spot, Azam secured the top rank for himself with 865 points to his name.

However, former batting greats Miandad and Abbas, both considered one of the finest batsmen in the world during their era, secured more points in the world rankings.

Dubbed the "Asian Bradman", Abbas' 931 points is the most for any Pakistan batsman and second-highest overall, only behind Sir Vivian Richards' 935 points.

Miandad had amassed 910 points at one point in his career.

Babar Azam becomes first Pakistan captain to win four opening Test matches

There's much to celebrate for Azam, however, as he managed to become the first Pakistani skipper in history to win four opening Test matches as captain.

The in-form Pakistani skipper achieved the feat after the green shirts demolished Zimbabwe to clean sweep the two-match Test series, earlier this month. This was only the sixth time that Pakistan have won six or more consecutive series since 1952

Pakistan defeated South Africa in Tests and T20Is at home earlier this year and then won the T20I and ODI series in the return series before wrapping up the African safari with T20I and Test series wins in Harare.

Babar followed his two home Test wins against South Africa with victories by innings margins in Harare. The number-one ranked ODI batsman will now have a chance to get back to his run-scoring form in red-ball cricket when he captains Pakistan against the West Indies (two Tests) and Bangladesh (two Tests) in August and September, respectively.