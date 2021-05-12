close
Wed May 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 12, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly went through Megan Fox's house with gun after hilarious scare

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 12, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly and his girl Megan Fox had a hilarious scare as they thought that an intruder entered the actress’s home.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres show, the 31-year-old said that the Transformers star had moved into a new home during the early parts of their relationship.

Apparently Megan had locked herself in her room when she was alone because she thought that an intruder came in through the front doors, which were opening and shutting on their own.

"I had a weapon to make sure that everyone was safe," he recalled. "So I went through the house with the weapon."

The host, Ellen, asked, "To shoot a ghost?"

He said, "Then we realized we needed Ghostbusters. What I had was not going to defeat whatever enemy was in this house."

"That realization came later, 'cause at first I was looking for a culprit that we later found out didn't exist." 

