Saudi Arabia's new coronavirus vaccine conditions put Pakistani travelers into trouble

Aspiring Pakistani travellers to Saudi Arabia are in a real fix as Saudi Arabia has not included in its list of recommended vaccines any of the ones that have been manufactured in China.

The development has brought trouble to many passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan as most people in Pakistan are being vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccines manufactured by China.



According to foreign media, passengers who do not receive the shots from the recommended vaccines will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period in Saudi Arabia.

Pfizer, Oxford, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson's coronavirus vaccines have been recommended by the kingdom for use.

The cost of the quarantine will have to be paid by the passengers themselves. The proposed conditions will be implemented from May 20, as per the details.

The country has launched its coronavirus vaccination drive on February 2, after receiving the first batch of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Pakistan has been vaccinating frontline healthcare workers during the first phase.

The campaign will soon be extended to include citizens under 40 years old. Sinopharm, developed by a state-run pharmaceutical company in China, has shown to be 79% effective.