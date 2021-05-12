Nick Jonas reveals how comments attached to one's appearance are unsettling

Nick Jonas said such comments are actually damaging and sensitive to make

Nick Jonas used his voice to call out people who comment on other people's appearance.

The Jonas Brothers singer said such comments are actually damaging, during a recent chat with GQ Hype.

"I think when it's comments attached to things like appearance and body image, that's when it can become quite dangerous, because no one ever knows what someone is going through or how it affects them personally. They're very sensitive topics," Nick confessed.

However, he also added that he is aware he lives "a public life" and hence, parts of his life "are going to be talked about" even "though it doesn't necessarily mean it's fair." Nick further said that "it's just a part" of his reality.

The 28-year-old singer said that he is "always hopeful" that things are going to change and people who make such comments will think twice before saying the same if the person was seated opposite them at a dinner party.

"...and I'd guess that 99.9 percent of people would say they wouldn't," Nick concluded to GQ Hype.