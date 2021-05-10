'Well done': ICC declares Babar Azam player of the month

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been declared Player of the Month by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following his stunning performance in the ODI series against South Africa.

Left-hand opening batsman Fakhar Zaman was also nominated for the award by the governing body for the month of April.

The ICC had announced the nominees for April’s ICC Player of the Month Awards last week to recognise the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees included Azam (Pakistan), Zaman (Pakistan) and Khushal Bhurtel (Nepal).

Last month, Azam became the No 1 ranked batsman in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings, ending Indian captain Virat Kohli's long reign at the top of the charts.

Azam's match-winning 82-ball 94 in the third ODI against South Africa helped him gain 13 rating points to reach a career-best 865 points.

He also contributed 122 from 59 balls in Pakistan’s successful chase in the third match of a T20I series against the same opposition.

His compatriot Zaman also produced a stellar showing during the month, scoring two centuries in the ODI series victory over South Africa, including a magnificent 193 in the second match in Johannesburg.

Completing the men’s shortlist, Nepal’s Bhurtel was the leading run-scorer as his team won a tri-series also featuring the Netherlands and Malaysia.

His significant contribution with the bat totalled 278 runs, including four half-centuries in five matches.