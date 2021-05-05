'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Gulsim Ali looks stunning in throwback picture

Gulsim Ali of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" fame on Tuesday shared a throwback picture from when she was 20 years old.

Gulsim rose to global fame for her role as Aslihan Hatun in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".



Her character is introduced in the third season of the historical series which is also being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing.

She posted her latest picture as part of #20yearschallenge and she appeared to have hardly aged since taking the photo.

