Shahid Afridi vows to continue playing his part in promotion of cricket

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. Photo: File

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday vowed to continue playing his part in the promotion of cricket after the "prestigious" Marylebone Cricket Club bestowed him with "lifetime membership."

"A big honour to receive MCC lifetime membership. I want to thank the most prestigious cricket club in the world for the respect and recognition," tweeted Afridi along with a picture of his membership card.

The all-rounder assured his followers that he would continue to play his part in the promotion of the "wonderful sport both on and off the cricket field."

Back in 2017, Afridi — along with Pakistan's highest Test run-getter Younis Khan and current Pakistan team coach Misbah ul Haq — was made an "honorary life member".

MCC was founded in 1787, taking as its home a cricket ground set up by the ambitious entrepreneur Thomas Lord who had staged his first match on the ground on Dorset Fields in Marylebone in the UK.



Soon after its founding, the club issued a Code of Laws for modern-day cricket, which it continues to do so to date.