PCB mulls moving PSL 2021 to UAE amid COVID-19 surge

A sign board outside Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling over moving the remainder of PSL 2021 matches to the UAE amid a surge in coronavirus cases, sources told Geo News Tuesday.

The sixth edition of the country's premier league was postponed in March after seven players and officials tested positive for coronavirus and was rescheduled to June 1.

Sources said that the PCB will review the situation in the next few days and decide about the future course of action.

"The cricket board is working on different options to hold the PSL. It is difficult to find out a window due to the national team's packed international schedule."

Related Stories

Meanwhile, a PCB spokesperson confirmed that the current situation is being closely monitored and the board is in touch with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for the remaining matches of the PSL



“A decision will be taken in future as per the guidelines of NCOC,” the spokesperson said, adding that the decision to hold the remaining matches in Karachi was also taken after taking the NCOC into confidence.

Whatever decision is made will be taken for the health and safety of all stakeholders, the official said.

He further said that preparation is in full swing for the PSL matches and there’s no change in the schedule as of now.