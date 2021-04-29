close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
April 29, 2021

Ayeza Khan reacts to Aslihan Hatun's picture on Instagram

Thu, Apr 29, 2021
 

Gulsim Ali, who rose to global fame for her role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", on Thursday shared a brand new picture for her fans on social media.

Among thousands of people who reacted and commented on her picture were Pakistani TV actress Ayeza Khan and designer Maria B.

Gulsim played the role of Aslihan Hatun in the season three and four of the Turkish TV series.

