Fans outraged over Naya Rivera being left out of Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

Late actor Naya Rivera became a trending topic on the internet after the Academy Awards excluded her from the ‘In Memoriam’ segment on Sunday.



Infuriated fans turned to their social media platforms and expressed their rage over the Glee star getting snubbed from the section.

"Once again, no love for Naya Rivera,” wrote one user.

“I was fully expecting to see Naya Rivera’s name in this segment. Was I the only one?” another asked.

“I know naya Rivera wasn’t really in movies but she still should’ve been included in the in memoriam,” a third chimed in.

“Not Naya Rivera in the Memoriam? Ok...this kinda hurt,” added another.

The 33-year-old went missing on July 8 following a boat ride with her son at California’s Lake Piru. A couple of hours after she went missing, her son was “found alone in the rented boat, sleeping” and “wearing a life vest.”

Rivera's body was found later on July 13, the seven-year death anniversary of her Glee costar, Cory Monteith.