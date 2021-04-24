Rita Ora's cosy snap with Thor director Taika Waititi sparks romance rumours

British singer Rita Ora has sparked romance rumours with Thor director Taika Waititi as she posted an incredibly cosy photo on Thursday.



The 30-year-old star's snap with the director, 45, sent tongues wagging as fans speculated the pair could be an item and suggested Rita might have a cameo in his forthcoming movie.

In the picture, the rumoured couple appeared getting cozy. Taika is seen wrapping his arms around Rita as they wore complementing Gucci garments.

The renowned director rocked a cap, partially concealing his identity. While, Rita wrote a revealing caption: 'Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..' alongside a heart emoji.



Rita is a British singer and actress. She rose to fame in February 2012 when she featured on DJ Fresh's single "Hot Right Now", which reached number one in the UK. Her debut studio album Ora released in August 2012, debuted at number one in the United Kingdom.



Rita and Taika were recently seen exiting a private jet with Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa and Matt Damon in Sydney, following a trip to the Gold Coast.