Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin and his ex Sofia Richie join same Pilates studio

Scott Disick's ladylove Amelia Hamlin and his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie surprisingly arrived at the same Pilates studio on same day.
Amelia Hamlin was seen stepping out to a Pilates studio in Los Angeles this Wednesday. In what appears to be a coincidence that Sofia Richie was also spotted outside the same Pilates studio that very day.
19-year-old Amelia, whose parents are Real Housewife Of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna and Shameless actor Harry Hamlin, spored a cozy sweater and leggings.
On the other hand, Sofia, 22, opted for a stylish black workout ensemble but added a pop of color with pink-trim sneakers and red shades.
Sweeping her blonde hair back into a ponytail, the daughter of Lionel Richie chatted on the phone as she headed along on her way.
Amelia and Sofia were friends before the 19-year-old fell in love with Sofia's ex Scott Disick.