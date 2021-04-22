close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
April 22, 2021

Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin and his ex Sofia Richie join same Pilates studio

Thu, Apr 22, 2021

Scott Disick's ladylove Amelia Hamlin and his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie surprisingly arrived at the same Pilates studio on same day.

Amelia Hamlin was seen stepping out to a Pilates studio in Los Angeles this Wednesday. In what appears to be a coincidence that Sofia Richie was also spotted outside the same Pilates studio that very day.

19-year-old Amelia, whose parents are Real Housewife Of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna and Shameless actor Harry Hamlin, spored a cozy sweater and leggings.

On the other hand, Sofia, 22, opted for a stylish black workout ensemble but added a pop of color with pink-trim sneakers and red shades.

Sweeping her blonde hair back into a ponytail, the daughter of Lionel Richie chatted on the phone as she headed along on her way.

Amelia and Sofia were friends before  the 19-year-old fell in love with  Sofia's ex Scott Disick.

