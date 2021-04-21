Pakistan defeats Zimbabwe, leads T20I series 1-0

HARARE: Zimbabwe on Wednesday were defeated by Pakistan in the first T20I fixture of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club.



The Green Shirts bowled well, with Usman Qadir leading the way with three wickets from his four overs — helping Pakistan defend their 149-run total and cement an 11-run victory.

Mohammad Hasnain took two wickets, while Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hafeez picked up a wicket each.

Craig Ervine scored the most, 34 runs, for Zimbabwe, followed by Luke Jongwe's 30 runs, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe's 29 runs, while Wesley Madhevere and Ryan Burl scored 14 runs each.



A 82-run innings by Mohmmad Rizwan helped Pakistan set a target of 150 runs for Zimbabwe in the first T20I.

Pakistan was asked to bat first after Zimbabwe won the toss in the match being played at the Harare Sports Club.

For Pakistan, only Mohammad Rizwan played responsibly with his 82 from 61 balls. Wickets kept tumbling after Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam in the second over of the game with just 8 runs on the board.

Debutant Danish Aziz and Fakhar Zaman were able to score in double-digits but lost their wickets cheaply. Pakistan would have given a much lower target to the Chevrons had Richard Ngarava last over not cost 20 runs.



For the home team, Luke Jongwe and Wesley Madhevere picked two wickets each while Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani picked one wicket each to restrict Pakistan to 149 for 7.

In today's game, Pakistan have rested their star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and brought in Mohammad Hasnain as his replacement.

Pakistan have also rested Hasan Ali and brought in leg spinner Usman Qadir as his replacement.



Middle-order batsman Asif Ali has been dropped and Danish Aziz has been brought in. The left-handed batsman will be donning the green shirt for the first time in T20Is.

Teams

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.