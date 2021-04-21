Angelina Jolie finds difficult to suppress her own parental instincts in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Angelina Jolie, who did many dangerous scenes while filming 'Those Who Wish Me Dead', found it difficult to suppress her own parental instincts in the movie.
The 45-year-old actress stars in Taylor Sheridan's survival thriller as Hannah, a brusque, no-nonsense firefighter tasked with protecting a shell-shocked 12-year-old (Finn Little).
The mother-of-six, who reluctantly guides the young boy through the Montana wilderness as Hannah, found it difficult to suppress her own parental instincts in the film.
Brad Pitt's ex-wife told EW with a laugh: "My character is not maternal by nature. Sometimes Taylor would correct me because my behavior towards a child was different from [Hannah's] behavior towards a child. It took me a little bit to treat [Little] badly, but I got there!"
'Those Who Wish Me Dead' marks Angelina Jolie's long-awaited return to action heroism after stacking her career with stunt-heavy flicks like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted, and Salt.