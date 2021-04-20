Why Jennifer Lopez hasn't returned engagement ring to Alex Rodriguez

TMZ reported Jennifer Lopez does not plan to give back the huge sparkler to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez parted ways with Alex Rodriguez and said that the duo is better off as friends.



Despite one week into the split, JLo still has not returned her engagement ring.



TMZ reported the Latino singer does not plan to give back the huge sparkler anytime soon.



This is because the two exchanged 'massive amounts of jewelry' during the four years they were together.

While A-Rod gave her a gorgeous ring worth $1.8 millio, the Hustlers actress added to the MLB star’s watch collection over the years.

So to say, they may just keep each other's gifts and call it even.

At the time of announcing their breakup, JLo and A-Rod said that they wish to remain on amicable terms.

We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the two said in a statement on April 15.