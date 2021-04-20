Pak vs Zim: Babar Azam closes in on 2,000 T20I runs

HARARE: Babar Azam has been pitted against Virat Kohli many times and once again many observers have put them against each other as the Pakistan captain is set to become the fastest to score 2,000 T20I runs.

If the Pakistani skipper achieves the feat in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, he will become the 11th player to score 2,000 T20I runs.

"Babar, who last week was named the number-one ranked player in the ICC ODI Rankings, needs 60 more runs to break Indian captain Virat Kohli's record of fastest to 2,000 T20I runs, which the Kohli achieved in 56 innings," said the PCB in a statement.

Currently, the Pakistan team captain has scored 1,940 runs at an average of 48.50 from 49 innings. He is just 60 runs shy of the landmark. Azam will be hoping to score those runs in the first of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe that starts on Wednesday.



The batsman is in good form lately and had recently scored his maiden T20I hundred in Pakistan’s nine-wicket win over South Africa in the third T20I at SuperSport Park last week.

He was also awarded the 'Player of the Series' award for his 210 runs scored at an average of 52.50 in the four-match series.

"Babar’s captaincy has been on a constant improvement since last year series against Bangladesh. The men in green have won four T20I series (Bangladesh 2-0, Zimbabwe 3-0 and South Africa 2-1 at home and 3-1 away against South Africa) besides the 1-1 series draw against England, they are yet to lose a single T20I series," read the PCB statement.

Pakistan looking to narrow gap with Australia on T20I rankings

The PCB said Pakistan will be eyeing a whitewash to narrow the gap with third-placed Australia in the T20 rankings.

With the recently concluded series against South Africa, Pakistan gained two and consolidated their fourth position with 262 points on the ICC T20I rankings.

Currently, England are top with 272 points, followed by India (270) and Australia (267).

"If Pakistan win all three matches against Zimbabwe, they will gain one point and narrow the gap with third-ranked Australia to four points. Winning the series 2-1, will still keep them to fourth position but will cost them two points and take them down to 260," said the PCB.



However, if Zimbabwe whitewashes Pakistan then the visitors will be demoted and jointly share the fifth spot with New Zealand on 255 points.

"On the contrary, if the hosts win the series or even a single match, they will climb one spot from 12th to 11th in the ICC rankings," said the PCB.

Head to head

On the head to head chart, Pakistan have won all five bilateral T20I series against Zimbabwe.

They have won all 14 T20I matches. Pakistan last visited Zimbabwe in July 2018, to feature in a tri-nation tournament involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Australia.



Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets at the Harare Sports Club to win the tournament.