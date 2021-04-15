Pakistan may cut petrol prices from April 16, say sources

OGRA has sent a summary of changes in the prices of petroleum products to the petroleum division in this regard. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed to reduce the prices of petroleum products in the country from April 16, Geo News reported on Thursday.



OGRA has sent a summary of changes in the prices of petroleum products to the Petroleum Division in this regard.



The regulatory authority has recommended a reduction in petrol and diesel prices after which petrol and diesel are likely to become cheaper by Rs2.2 per litre, the sources said.

However, the final decision on OGRA's summary will be taken by the finance ministry in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.