Why Prince Philip wanted only close family members to attend funeral?

Prince Philip to be laid to rest on Saturday at Windsor Castle

Prince Philip always wanted to be laid to rest in a scaled-down funeral with limited number of people in attendance.



The Duke of Edinburgh was of the opinion that only his close family members should be allowed to attend his last rites.

According to a former palace spokeswoman Philip wanted no fuss at all.

"Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked," former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson told PEOPLE in light of Philip's funeral being a small gathering owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

"No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about," Anderson added.

Another palace spokesperson earlier revealed that Philip's funeral plans will take into account the country's COVID guidelines and are "much reduced in scale with no public access."

Although it will be held solely inside the Windsor Castle, the funeral proceedings will "still very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke."

"The occasion will still celebrate and recognize the Duke's life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth," the Palace had announced.