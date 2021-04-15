Pakistan's batting coach Younis Khan. Photo: Files

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan on Wednesday praised the team for their "superb performance" throughout the white ball series against South Africa.

"Superb performance by Pakistan throughout this white ball series in South Africa firstly winning the ODI series and 2-1 up in the T20I," tweeted the Pakistani batting great.

Younis also congratulated captain Babar Azam for "achieving new feats throughout" the series. The feats that he was talking about were the rise of Babar as the ICC No 1 ODI batsman and his maiden T20I ton during Wednesday's T20 match.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam was at his absolute best in yesterday's against South Africa in the third T20 match of the series.

Azam in the match scored his first century in the T20 format and his 122 off 59 balls help guide Pakistan win match.



The hundred was more special as hours before the match, Babar also became the number one ODI batsman in the ICC rankings.