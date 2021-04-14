Drake Bell, Lindsay Lohan and more celebs honour Ramadan for a good cause

All of our childhood dreams came true when our favourite stars came together to wish us a happy Ramadan

Some of the biggest Nickelodeon and Disney stars gathered for a good cause to wish their Muslim brothers and sisters a happy Ramadan with a heartfelt video posted on non-profit organization, Paani’s official Twitter.

The short clip features messages from a number of big names, including Lindsay Lohan, Jesse McCartney, Tony Hawk, Jason Earles, Jennifer Stone, Phil Lewis, Maria Canals-Barrera, Drake Bell and Kyle Massey.

The US-based student volunteer-run NGO working towards creating sustainable solutions to the water crises in South Asia.