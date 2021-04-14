Drake Bell, Lindsay Lohan and more celebs honour Ramadan for a good cause

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our favourite childhood star teamed up to send love and Ramadan greetings to their Muslim fans around the world for a good cause!
Some of the biggest Nickelodeon and Disney stars gathered for a good cause to wish their Muslim brothers and sisters a happy Ramadan with a heartfelt video posted on non-profit organization, Paani’s official Twitter.
The short clip features messages from a number of big names, including Lindsay Lohan, Jesse McCartney, Tony Hawk, Jason Earles, Jennifer Stone, Phil Lewis, Maria Canals-Barrera, Drake Bell and Kyle Massey.
The US-based student volunteer-run NGO working towards creating sustainable solutions to the water crises in South Asia.