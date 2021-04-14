Jennifer Lopez to perform at music concert hosted by Selena Gomez

American pop music icon Jennifer Lopez is all set to perform at a music concert hosted by singer Selena Gomez. The musical event - Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World - is being held to encourage the masses to take the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest.

The concert will be headlined by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R. The musical event will be pre-taped at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and then, it will air and stream May 8 across multiple TV networks and platforms, including ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube, and iHeartMedia radio stations.

The Same Old Love hitmaker also shared the announcement on her Instagram account. She captioned the share: "I’m so excited to announce that I'm hosting #VaxLive: The Concert to Reunite the World! I’ll be joining @glblctzn in calling for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution for all. Tune in Saturday, May 8: https://vaxlive.org."

“I’m honoured to be hosting Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” said the 28-year-old singer in a statement. “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably, and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”



The concert is meant to “build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans.