PM Imran Khan all set to give opening statement at UN's ECOSOC forum today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be addressing the UN Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development today.

The four-day forum is being held virtually under Pakistan's presidency of ECOSOC.



It aims to mobilise financial support to developing countries for recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

ECOSOC serves as the central forum for discussing international economic and social issues, and for formulating policy recommendations addressed to member states and the UN system.



In his address, PM Khan will ask the international community to take "bold and urgent" decisions to respond to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, achievement of the sustainable development goals, and climate solutions, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson.



An Investment Fair is being organised virtually on the sidelines of the FfD Forum where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will introduce Pakistan's investment opportunities and projects to the investors at the fair.

Ten heads of state/ government and 50 ministers are participating in the segment, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.