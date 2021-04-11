Burak Ozcivit crosses 17 million followers on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leading Turkish actor Burak Özçivit, who portrays lead role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, has reached 17 million followers on Instagram.
He crossed 17 million followers on photo-video sharing platform recently.
Burak Özçivit’s popularity skyrocketed with his stellar performance in Kurulus: Osman, the sequel of drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.
Burak, who is an avid social media user, often shares his adorable photos and videos besides video clips from Kurulus: Osman.
The actor is following only 15 people on photo-video sharing platform.