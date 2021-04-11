Burak Ozcivit crosses 17 million followers on Instagram

Leading Turkish actor Burak Özçivit, who portrays lead role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, has reached 17 million followers on Instagram.



He crossed 17 million followers on photo-video sharing platform recently.

Burak Özçivit’s popularity skyrocketed with his stellar performance in Kurulus: Osman, the sequel of drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Burak, who is an avid social media user, often shares his adorable photos and videos besides video clips from Kurulus: Osman.

The actor is following only 15 people on photo-video sharing platform.