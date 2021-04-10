FM Qureshi asks Jahangir Tareen to take up concerns with PM Imran Khan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says PTI leader Jahangir Tareen should take up his concerns with PM Imran Khan.



The foreign minister's statement came shortly after Tareen said the team investigating him should not be such that “works on a phone call” and called for a new team to investigate him.

Tareen is being investigated on charges of alleged fraud and money laundering.

Talking to the media in Multan on Saturday, Qureshi said 17 sugar mills were sent notices. Of these, only one belongs to Tareen, he said.

"If Jahangir Tareen has any concern, he should meet the Prime Minister. We will listen to everything Tareen says," Qureshi said.

“[Hold an] inquiry but make a transparent team that is not controversial. The team that is [currently] investigating is not fair,” Tareen told the media after making appearances before sessions and banking courts for extension in his bail on Saturday.



The PTI stalwart claimed that the FIR against him was “made in Islamabad” and was signed in Lahore after it was sent to the provincial capital in a “USB”.

He repeated that the probe should be fair and transparent. He added that he was not running away from the law and will “never” do so.