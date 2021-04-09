close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
April 9, 2021

Federal govt does not take provinces on board while making decisions: CM Shah

Fri, Apr 09, 2021
Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. Photo: File.

NAWABSHAH: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday criticised the federal government and said that it does not take provinces or the Opposition on board when making decisions about the country.

As reported by Geo.tv, the chief minister was speaking during an event in Nawabshah where he said that Pakistan is being negatively affected because of the secluded attitude adopted by the Centre.

"The federal government has a policy of not taking provinces on board when making decisions," CM Shah claimed, adding that the PTI-led regime neither talks to the provincial stakeholders nor the Opposition.

Citing an example, he said that a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) — a constitutional body that resolves the disputes of power-sharing between the federation and the provinces — should have been held every three months but the government took six months to arrange the last meeting.

Answering a question about the ongoing sugar scam case against PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Murad Ali Shah said: "We are watching Jahangir Tareen's anger on TV. It seems like he still has some hope from the PTI, but it will be diminished soon." 

