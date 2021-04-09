PTI-led govt to pick Asim Ahmed as new FBR chairman: sources

ISLAMABAD: Member IT Asim Ahmed will be appointed as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Geo News reported Friday citing sources.



Asim Ahmed, according to the report, who is from the Inland Revenue, would be given the charge of tax regulatory authority upon incumbent chairman Javed Ghani's retirement.

Ghani will reach the age of superannuation probably on April 12, 2021, but because of weekly holidays, he will be relieved from the charge of chairman FBR on April 9, 2021.

This is the sixth time the PTI-led government is appointing the FBR chairman.

This is a critical hour for tax collection machinery as its performance becomes immensely important due to the country's scrutiny under the strict supervision of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The government has decided to appoint a new chairman of the FBR and different names are under consideration for the appointment of the sixth chairman under the rule of PTI-led government,” official sources had told The News earlier this week.

One top official of the government, when contacted, told the publication that the government has decided to appoint the new chairman FBR probably from within the ranks of the board.

Ghani belonged to the Customs Group, so now the new chairman might be selected from the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) Group.