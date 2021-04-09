Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas get vaccinated against COVID-19

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas shared the news in an amusing snap wherein they can be seen flexing their arms

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got vaccinated against coronavirus on Thursday.



The couple shared the news in an amusing snap wherein they can be seen flexing their arms.

In the photo, Joe and Sophie can be seen showing off the band-aid on their arms after receiving the vaccine.

Sophie, 25, looked fierce as she gazed towards the camera with her bicep on display, while her husband, 31, showed off his muscles.

"Let’s (NOT) Get It!" Joe captioned the image.

The Game of Thrones starlet posted the exact same photo to her Instagram stories, in which she wrote the lyrics to the song, Shots.





