Fri Apr 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 9, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to name the royal who raised concerns about Archie's skin colour?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 09, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in news since their explosive interview with US TV host Oprah as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex  had accused a member of the royal  family  of  racism.

Piers Morgan, British TV host, has  renewed his call for the Sussexes to name the royal who, according to them, raised concerns about the potential skin colour of their son, Archie, before he was born. 

The Duchess refused to explicitly name the royal because it would be “damaging” to them but Harry later clarified that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were never part of those conversations.

Morgan, who quit as a presenter of 'Good Morning Britain' after his comments on Markle, said that he, as a taxpayer, doesn’t want to pay for a racist.

Piers Morgan and some  royal experts  and fans are  persistently making scathing comments about the Duchess of Sussex as they don't believe much of what Meghan said.

Royal biographer Angela Levin shared her knowledge about the Duchess of Sussex, saying: "It’s too early to say Meghan won’t respond to Piers Morgan's explosive Tucker Carlson interview in which he disputed 17 of her claims."

The award-winning journalist and top palace insider predicted that the former 'Suits' star won't stay silent much longer after Morgan's blistering attacks, insisting that Prince Harry's sweetheart 'doesn't like to lose' and will "fight back".

Meghan and Harry  have been admired for their move to discuss their mental suffering, but a section of experts have also urged them to disclose name  the name of the 'racist'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not shared their  thoughts  weather they would ever  disclose the name or  keep it a secret forever. 

