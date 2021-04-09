Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to name the royal who raised concerns about Archie's skin colour?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in news since their explosive interview with US TV host Oprah as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had accused a member of the royal family of racism.

Piers Morgan, British TV host, has renewed his call for the Sussexes to name the royal who, according to them, raised concerns about the potential skin colour of their son, Archie, before he was born.

The Duchess refused to explicitly name the royal because it would be “damaging” to them but Harry later clarified that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were never part of those conversations.



Morgan, who quit as a presenter of 'Good Morning Britain' after his comments on Markle, said that he, as a taxpayer, doesn’t want to pay for a racist.



Piers Morgan and some royal experts and fans are persistently making scathing comments about the Duchess of Sussex as they don't believe much of what Meghan said.



Royal biographer Angela Levin shared her knowledge about the Duchess of Sussex, saying: "It’s too early to say Meghan won’t respond to Piers Morgan's explosive Tucker Carlson interview in which he disputed 17 of her claims."



The award-winning journalist and top palace insider predicted that the former 'Suits' star won't stay silent much longer after Morgan's blistering attacks, insisting that Prince Harry's sweetheart 'doesn't like to lose' and will "fight back".

Meghan and Harry have been admired for their move to discuss their mental suffering, but a section of experts have also urged them to disclose name the name of the 'racist'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not shared their thoughts weather they would ever disclose the name or keep it a secret forever.