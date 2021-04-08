BTS release brand new versatile camping gear collection

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS recently unveiled its first ever outdoorsy collaboration with a company specializing in camping gear and its iconic color choice has blown ARMYs away.
The BTS Helinox collection features a number of products, from a foldable chair to a Cot One convertible, camping beds, name patches, table, gym sack ad sacoche (a pouch/ satchel hybrid).
All products are available in the iconic deep purple color that BTS is known for and there are even non-camping specific products released for the average outdoor novice to indulge in.