BTS release brand new versatile camping gear collection

BTS recently unveiled its first ever outdoorsy collaboration with a company specializing in camping gear and its iconic color choice has blown ARMYs away.



The BTS Helinox collection features a number of products, from a foldable chair to a Cot One convertible, camping beds, name patches, table, gym sack ad sacoche (a pouch/ satchel hybrid).

Check it out below:

All products are available in the iconic deep purple color that BTS is known for and there are even non-camping specific products released for the average outdoor novice to indulge in.



