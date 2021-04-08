close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
April 8, 2021

WhatsApp unlocks 'final boss mode'

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 08, 2021
The logo of WhatsApp.

In order to facilitate its users and make the experience as smooth as possible, WhatsApp has rolled out short keys for Android, iOS users on Thursday.

The messaging app has introduced cheat codes for Windows and Mac web versions as well.

While using the short keys,  WhatsApp users can mark messages as unread, search in chat lists among other functions.

The update was shared by  WhatsApp on social media. 

"Final boss mode: UNLOCKED!" it captioned the post.

Moreover, WhatsApp will also introduce a feature allowing the migration of chat history between iOS and Android.

"Finally you will be able to transfer your chats between different platforms natively!" WABetaInfo, a website that independently tracks and announces news about the instant messaging service for iOS, Android, and Windows, wrote on Twitter.

The platform further added the feature is currently under development and it will likely be released when "multi-device" is out.

Latest News

More From Sci-Tech