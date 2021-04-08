WhatsApp unlocks 'final boss mode'

The logo of WhatsApp.

In order to facilitate its users and make the experience as smooth as possible, WhatsApp has rolled out short keys for Android, iOS users on Thursday.

The messaging app has introduced cheat codes for Windows and Mac web versions as well.

While using the short keys, WhatsApp users can mark messages as unread, search in chat lists among other functions.

The update was shared by WhatsApp on social media.

"Final boss mode: UNLOCKED!" it captioned the post.



Moreover, WhatsApp will also introduce a feature allowing the migration of chat history between iOS and Android.

"Finally you will be able to transfer your chats between different platforms natively!" WABetaInfo, a website that independently tracks and announces news about the instant messaging service for iOS, Android, and Windows, wrote on Twitter.

The platform further added the feature is currently under development and it will likely be released when "multi-device" is out.