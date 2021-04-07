Virat Kohli tops ICC's ODI rankings, with Babar Azam securing second spot

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and Indian captain Virat Kohli. — AFP/File

Indian captain Virat Kohli is leading the ICC men's batsman ODI rankings, with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam right behind him.

Kohli is placed on the top of the table, with an 857 rating, while Azam is right behind him with a rating of 852.



Fakar Zaman, moreover, jumped seven places to secure the 12th spot — and has a rating of 752.

Zaman got the position after his stellar knock of 193 runs against South Africa in the first game of the three-match ODI series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir maintained his position, number 10, in the bowlers' rankings, while Imad Wasim dropped to 7 in the ODI all-rounder rankings.