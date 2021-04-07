Russia vows to promote bilateral ties with Pakistan in diverse fields

Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held delegation-level talks with FM Qureshi in Islamabad today. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields, including economy, trade, and defence while Pakistan pledged to extend facilities, including that of e-visa to foreign investors.



The foreign ministers of both countries expressed their resolve during delegation-level talks in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi led the Pakistani side while his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov represented his country.

FM Qureshi also briefed his Russian counterpart about the situation in Indian held Kashmir and the regional security situation.

He said Pakistan desires peace in the region and resolution of all outstanding disputes, including that of Jammu and Kashmir, through peaceful means.

Commending Russia's efforts for peace in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan will continue its sincere efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said Pakistan has shifted its priorities from geo-politics to geo-economics.

Pakistan is determined to promote its relations with Russia in diverse fields, he said, expressing Pakistan's commitment to the early commencement of work on the Stream Gas Pipeline project with Russia.

Both sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission at the earliest for the promotion of economic relations.