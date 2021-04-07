Billie Eilish's hit song Therefore I am becomes Billboard leader

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Music is the land for American singer Billie Eilish who keeps conquering it with her unending repertoire. The latest is her 2020 hit number "Therefore I Am" which has made it to the top of the Billboard's Pop Airplay chart.
Released on November 12, 2020, on Darkroom/Interscope Records, the song is the Grammy-winning singer’s second Pop Airplay leader. Earlier, her Grammy-winning "Bad Guy" passed a two-week stint at number one spot in August 2019.
“Therefore I am" has made it to the number two slot on the all-genre, airplay-, sales- and streaming-based Billboard Hot 100 chart in November. The song has no obvious threat from any number below to de-seat it immediately.
Being Billie Eilish’s second-highest-charting Hot 100 hit, the song “Therefore I am" previously made her name on the Alternative Airplay chart: The singer became the only artist holding the most leaders among soloists in the chart's three-decade history, as according to February 6 count, the song was the singer’s fourth No.1.