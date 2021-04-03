Jin leaves BTS worried over his mental health: ‘I cried last night’

BTS’s Jin managed to scare his bandmates out of their seats with his candid admission about crying alone at night.

The conversation initially began when KBS World’s host enquired, “Jin, when was the last time you cried?”

Almost immediately, his answer had his fellow bandmates on the edges of their seats, ready to rush to his aid at the slightest nudge.

But much to their relief, the resident joker pulled a fast one on his pals and admitted he cried over an animated film.

