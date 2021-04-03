People take refuge from harsh weather by laying down on benches below trees. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Met Office said that Karachi's temperature reached a record breaking point on Saturday after the mercury hit 44°C.

The Met Office said the last time the temperature in Karachi had crossed 44°C was on April 14, 1947.

The Met Office said that the humidity in Karachi was 6% on Saturday. It urged people not to travel between 11am till 4pm due to the heatwave.

The Met Office has predicted that the mercury is likely to drop from Sunday onwards.

It said that, on Sunday, the heatwave may break as the mercury may hover between 36°C till 38°C.



It added that from Monday onwards, the temperature may fall further as it forecasts the weather to remain between 34°C till 36°C.

Countrywide heatwave alert

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning regarding the first heatwave of the season which was expected to hit many parts of the country during the current week.

According to the PMD spokesperson, mainly hot and dry weather was expected during the week due to which heatwave conditions were likely in most plain areas of the country.

Following the PMD's heatwave alert, the Sindh government directed relevant authorities to take necessary precautions to avert loss of life.

