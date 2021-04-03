Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

KARACHI: Skipper Babar Azam was trending on top on Pakistani social media after he scored a match-winning century against South Africa in the opening match in Centurian.



The Pakistan captain hit a stroke-filled 103 off 104 balls and shared a second-wicket partnership of 177 with Imam-ul-Haq, who made 70.

Babar Azam's century puts him in a league of his own as the cricketer becomes the fastest batsman in the world to score 13 ODI centuries.

It took the world’s no 3 batsman only 76 innings to score 13 tons in the 50-over format.

Hashim Amla, India's Virat Kohli, and South Africa's Quentin de Kock — his contemporaries — scored 13 centuries from 83 innings, 13 centuries from 86 innings, and 13 tons from 86 innings respectively.

Former Pakistani cricketers, politicians, celebrities and social media users were full of praise for the skipper and hailed his performance which helped the Green Shirts win the opening match.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal hailed the cricketer in their statements after the match.

“What a great performance by the greens. @babarazam258 you are a sheer joy to watch and make the nation proud again and again,” said the PTI leader.

“Captain’s knock by Babar Azam with a century,” tweeted Iqbal.

The skipper was also appreciated by his teammate Shoaib Malik.

“Great individual performances by @babarazam258 & @ImamUlHaq12,” Malik said and advised them to finish the game as Pakistan’s middle order is inexperienced.



