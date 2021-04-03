Being placed under media trial so reputation can be damaged: PTI's Jahangir Tareen

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen says he has been placed under a media trial so his reputation can be damaged.



He was referring to the cases registered against him and his son Ali Tareen earlier this week by the FIA for their alleged involvement in Pakistan's sugar scam.

In a media talk outside a banking court in Lahore on Saturday, Jahangir said the cases against him and his son have nothing to do with the increase in sugar prices.

The PTI leader expressed the belief that FIA had been handed this case "on purpose". He said adding the words money laundering had made this into a criminal case.



Read more: Jahangir Tareen at a distance from PTI govt now, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

Jahangir questioned why his sugar mills were being "tossed around" this way. "Is there no issue with the remaining 80 sugar mills?" he asked.



FIA Lahore had registered fraud and money laundering cases against father-son duo earlier this week.



Lahore banking court grants interim bail to Jahangir Tareen, son

A banking court granted interim bail to the PTI leader and his son in cases against them relating to alleged fraud and money laundering in Lahore on Saturday.



The Lahore banking court has granted interim bail to Jahangir and Ali in exchange for bail bonds of Rs500,000 each. The bail has been granted till April 10.

Jahangir and Ali posted their bail in a case registered with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), after which the court restrained the FIA ​​from arresting them till April 7.

FIA has been asked by the court to present all records at the next hearing.