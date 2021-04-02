close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
April 2, 2021

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in hospital a week after getting coronavirus

Fri, Apr 02, 2021

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar, who  has coronavirus, says he has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure.

He gave an update on his health on Twitter Friday.

"As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

He was earlier quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.

Tendulkar thanked people for  their wishes and prayers and said he hopes to be back home in a few days. 

"Take care and stay safe everyone," the former captain said.

Tendulkar retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.

He lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

