When Meghan Markle's friend lashed out at her for using emojis excessively

Meghan Markle had fallout with a friend over text messages

Meghan Markle's friend once called her out for a very unusual reason, leading to an eventual fallout between the two.



The incident included an unidentified friend in England accidentally sending the Duchess a voice note complaining about how much she uses emojis.



"One of Meghan's British friends fell out with her because Meghan was writing all these messages with loads of emojis," a source told The Daily Mail.

"The friend dictated a WhatsApp voice note saying, 'God, Meghan is so annoying with all her emojis, she keeps sending me all these emojis.' But then the friend sent the voice memo to Meghan herself by accident instead of sending it to a mutual friend," the insider added.

The exchange put a strain on Meghan's relationship with her friend.