Sarfaraz may be included in final XI against South Africa in ODI series: sources

File photo of former captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Former captain Sarfraz Ahmed is likely to play One Day International (ODI) matches against South Africa, Geo News, citing sources, reported on Wednesday.

The series starts with a one-day international in Centurion on Friday.



The former captain is expected to take charge as a wicket-keeper and Mohammad Rizwan as a batsman. However, the management is mulling over including Muhammad Rizwan on number 4 and Sarfraz on number 5.

To make the final decision regarding Sarfaraz's inclusion in the team, head coach Misbah ul Haq, national team captain Babar Azam and other officials are discussing the prospects.

Haider Ali or Asif Ali will be dropped from the squad in case Sarfraz is playing, the sources added.

Pakistan's schedule in South Africa

According to details, the 34-member squad included 21 players and 13 team officials.



On the South Africa tour, Pakistan will play three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches from 2-7 April and four T20Is from 10-16 April in Centurion and Johannesburg.

Green Shirts will then depart for Harare for three T20Is and two Tests, before returning home on 12 May.