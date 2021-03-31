Royal Family 'messed with the wrong woman', warns Meghan Markle's co-star DB Woodside

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star DB Woodside warned royal family that they 'messed with the wrong woman'.

American actor DB Woodside has demanded the Royal Family to make an apology to the Duchess of Sussex for alleged lack of support during her stressful moments.

Woodside, who played as Jeff Malone in 'Suits', also warned the Monarchy that they have 'messed with the wrong woman'.

Meghan's former colleague claimed that the Duchess was not offered support despite having suicidal thoughts. He praised his former co-star for speaking out against the monarchy.

"Listen, the thing about her [Meghan] is she is strong and she is resilient,” stressed Mr Woodside speaking on ET.

"If they think that this kind of stuff is going to knock her off her game for very long, they picked the wrong woman to mess with. She is the wrong woman to mess with, they need to back up. [They need to] back off and apologise because she is not the one. She is not the one."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemingly launched a war with the royal family as they made earthshaking revelations about the royal family in their interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.