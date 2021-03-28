close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 28, 2021

Paris Hilton pampers pooch with $5,500 luxury bag

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 28, 2021

Paris Hilton pampered her tiny Chihuahua Diamond Baby with a $5,500 Hermes bag.

The star was spotted shopping in Miami at a luxury store where she treated herself to a $24,500 bag from the same luxury brand.

She made sure to treat her dog as it too walked away with a bag of its own.

The store had even wrapped the little two-inch bag in a tiny box which the pooch proceeded to bit into as per a video on her Instagram Story.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment