Paris Hilton pampers pooch with $5,500 luxury bag

Paris Hilton pampered her tiny Chihuahua Diamond Baby with a $5,500 Hermes bag.



The star was spotted shopping in Miami at a luxury store where she treated herself to a $24,500 bag from the same luxury brand.

She made sure to treat her dog as it too walked away with a bag of its own.

The store had even wrapped the little two-inch bag in a tiny box which the pooch proceeded to bit into as per a video on her Instagram Story.

Take a look:







