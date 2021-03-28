Paris Hilton pampers pooch with $5,500 luxury bag

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris Hilton pampered her tiny Chihuahua Diamond Baby with a $5,500 Hermes bag.
The star was spotted shopping in Miami at a luxury store where she treated herself to a $24,500 bag from the same luxury brand.
She made sure to treat her dog as it too walked away with a bag of its own.
The store had even wrapped the little two-inch bag in a tiny box which the pooch proceeded to bit into as per a video on her Instagram Story.
Take a look: