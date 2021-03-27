close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 27, 2021

'Ertugrul' actor to visit blood donation camp in Karachi

Turkish actor Celal Al is due to visit a blood donation camp on Sunday.

The actor essayed the role of Abdul Rehman Ghazi in the historical TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul". 

He is scheduled to visit Karachi where he would take part in an event being held for children suffering from thalassemia.

Celal who reprised his role in "Kurulus: Osman" would stay at the Omair Sana Foundations' blood donation camp at Karachi's Exo Centre from 12:00 pm to7:00 pm.

Celal is immensely popular in Pakistan for his stellar performance in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

His character died in the latest episode of "Kurulus: Osman", which is a sequel to "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

