'Ertugrul' actor to visit blood donation camp in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Celal Al is due to visit a blood donation camp on Sunday.
The actor essayed the role of Abdul Rehman Ghazi in the historical TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".
He is scheduled to visit Karachi where he would take part in an event being held for children suffering from thalassemia.
Celal who reprised his role in "Kurulus: Osman" would stay at the Omair Sana Foundations' blood donation camp at Karachi's Exo Centre from 12:00 pm to7:00 pm.
Celal is immensely popular in Pakistan for his stellar performance in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".
His character died in the latest episode of "Kurulus: Osman", which is a sequel to "Dirilis: Ertugrul".