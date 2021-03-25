Shafqat Mehmood 'in continuous contact with Cambridge' regarding exam postponement

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood. — PID/File

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday assured students that he is "in continuous contact with Cambridge authorities" regarding the possibility of O and A level exams due in May/June being postponed.

The minister said that students are "constantly calling, sending messages or writing emails", and he wishes to let them know that he is "in constant contact with Cambridge authorities".

He said discussions to reschedule "most if not all exams to after May 15" are being held, adding that he "should know more tomorrow".

Earlier this month, the minister had announced that all Cambridge exams — as well as those for Intermediate and Matriculation students — will be held as per schedule this year.

He said that exams for grades 10, 11 and 12 will be held this year in May and June.

"Our children are giving [inter and matric] exams under the Pakistani boards, hence the same [rule] will also apply for children giving exams for other boards," he said, referring to O level and A level students.

However, following a meeting of the health and education ministers at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) yesterday, in which it was decided that schools in coronavirus hotspot areas will be closed till April 11, exams came under discussion once more.

Mehmood had said, following the meeting, that he will discuss with Cambridge whether exams scheduled in the May/June session can be postponed.