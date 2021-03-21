‘Ertugrul’ lead actor Engin Altan’s brand new style wins hearts

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays lead role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has won the hearts of the fans yet again with his brand new style.



Engin Altan aka Ertugrul turned to his Instagram handle and posted his dazzling picture sporting a hunting hat.

He posted the picture with caption “Sunday mood..”

In the adorable photo, the actor is seen flashing his million dollars smile while staring at the camera.



Engin looked super cool in his brand new style.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media and the fans can’t stop gushing over him.