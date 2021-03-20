In memoriam of Sheikh Riaz Mahmood - The ‘Guiding Lion’ of Lions Club Intl

Non-profit organization Multan City Lions Club, popularly known as the Lions Club International, is more than three decades old and in its wake has helped countless sightless citizens with medical and financial means in far flung parts of the Punjab region.

One of its constituents, the late Pakistani-Kashmiri Sheikh Riaz Mahmood lead that charge for number of years as its main sponsor, Charter Secretary and Guiding Lion.

His contribution to the calling includes his work with National Osteoporosis Awareness Health (NOAH), 16 hepatitis blood screening campaigns, multiple mental health awareness seminars, cardiac camps, free eye screening, dental and medical camps, reading action programs for the underprivileged, charitable donation drives for the rehabilitation of flood stricken families and fully furnished class rooms for children in Walayatabad.

Its mother organization, Lions Club International was even named the “best among non-government organizations (NGOs) worldwide with which to work” by The Financial Times back in 2007.

His personal life also includes a number of accolade winning achievements in lawn tennis, traits that were passed onto his kin and became woven into the very fabric of his family’s upbringing.

The man behind this non-profit was not only an athlete but also a loving brother, an attentive father, a devoted grandfather and a caring uncle well known and loved throughout his town.

His attention to detail and self-sacrificing spirit not only transcended into his humanitarian work but also formed the foundation of his lineage, one that can be traced back to Jammu Kashmir at the time of partition.