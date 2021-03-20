close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 20, 2021

TikTok star Addison Rae launches music career with debut single 'Obsessed'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 20, 2021

TikTok star Addison Rae, the  second most-followed person on the app, has entered the music world with the release of her debut single 'Obsessed'.

The 2o-year-old  influencer, who would  drop more music in coming  months, is reportedly looking to remain independent of a major label at the start of her career.

Rae is also trying her luck in Hollywood as she will star in 'He’s All That', the gender-flipped reboot of ‘90s rom-com later this year.

She dropped her first single  with an aim to entertain her  over 78 million TikTok followers with her unmatched singing skills.

The young star's first track, which is   produced by Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin and Ryan McMahon, is all about  her relationship with herself. "I’m obsessed with me as much as me/ Say you’d die for me, I’d die for me too."

TikTok famed Addison Rae is set to perform ‘Obsessed’ live for the first time on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon next Friday (March 26).

