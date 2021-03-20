TikTok star Addison Rae launches music career with debut single 'Obsessed'

TikTok star Addison Rae, the second most-followed person on the app, has entered the music world with the release of her debut single 'Obsessed'.



The 2o-year-old influencer, who would drop more music in coming months, is reportedly looking to remain independent of a major label at the start of her career.



Rae is also trying her luck in Hollywood as she will star in 'He’s All That', the gender-flipped reboot of ‘90s rom-com later this year.

She dropped her first single with an aim to entertain her over 78 million TikTok followers with her unmatched singing skills.

The young star's first track, which is produced by Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin and Ryan McMahon, is all about her relationship with herself. "I’m obsessed with me as much as me/ Say you’d die for me, I’d die for me too."

TikTok famed Addison Rae is set to perform ‘Obsessed’ live for the first time on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon next Friday (March 26).

